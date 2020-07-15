SI All-American Football Candidates in Delaware

Aidan Sanchez, a senior quarterback from Smyrna High School in Smyrna, Del., has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

A two-year starter, the 6-2, 175-pound Sanchez enters 2020 with 3,750 career passing yards and 35 passing TDs. He completed 65 percent of his passes last season.

He is the lone player from Delaware on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Sanchez’s page can be found here.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA candidates have verbally committed to or are considering the Power 5 schools in the Mid-Atlantic region as their college choice, head to:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.