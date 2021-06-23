The AJ Duffy Blog: Talking FSU, Elite 11 and More

AJ Duffy is one of the most highly-recruited junior quarterback prospects in America, collecting more than 30 scholarship offers from programs coast to coast before committing to Florida State on April 28. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high-profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season.

What's up, y'all? This is AJ Duffy.

I know it's been a minute, but I'm back with another blog. Haven't had one since I really committed, so wanted to go back and talk about that.

I committed to Florida State on April 28. That was pretty big for me, just to get it over with at a school that I really was interested in going to. After going up there a couple of times, visiting with the coaches and everything, it just had that home feeling. I just knew it was right.

[Related: Introduction to A.J. Duffy]

It was good to finish that up before the season started so I can just focus on my season at IMG. It's been summer, I'm back home in California now, so it's cool to see the fam and everything.

I went back to IMG for the Future 50 camp for a couple of days but I don't have to be back until July 18.

I'm going to the Elite 11/The Opening Finals, so I've been working on that. They send over a playbook and stuff, so I've been studying the playbook and throwing -- just trying to tune some stuff up before that happens. Then we'll go out there, compete and have fun.

Elite 11 has always been a big goal of mine, a dream. My dad has been a coach for a long time and one of his old quarterbacks made it and told me about the experience and everything. He said a bunch of players go to The Opening, so it's cool that they're bringing all that stuff back. I just want to compete and show the world what I got.

Other than that, not much has been going on. Just really working out, playing the game, chilling with the fam and going to the beach a little bit. Enjoying some nice Cali weather...

I'm just working out, trying to get ready for the season. I didn't have a junior year, so I need to go crazy this senior season and have some fun!

[Related: Duffy talks spring football, recruiting]

See y'all later on the next blog, stay tuned!

More from SI All-American

Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

Arch Manning Living up to Lofty Hype

Top Performers: Under Armour Future 50

Elite 11 Finals Field Set

Recruiting in a Pandemic

For more on college football recruiting, follow @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.