South Carolina Women's Basketball Matchup vs Indiana - Second Round Showdown
The South Carolina Gamecocks Dominated their round one opponent in the Women's March Madness tournament. Now, we take a look at Indiana.
For the second straight season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA's Women's March Madness tournament. The Gamecocks are fresh off a 108-48 win over Tennessee Tech in the first round.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are the deepest team in Women's College Basketball. Not only do they lead the nation in bench points, but they play a staggering 13-player rotation under head coach Dawn Staley.
The Hoosiers enter the contest at the 9th seed in the region, carrying a (20-12) overall record on the season. Though they are a team that's perhaps figured things out with time off. They finsihed the regular season and conference tournament with a (4-5) record over their last nine games.
South Carolina on the other hand has lost four games in the last three seasons. They are the considerable favorite in the contest.
Gamecock Notables
Per GamecocksOnline
- The Gamecocks and Hoosiers are meeting in the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season. Both teams return a majority of those who played in the 2024 Sweet 16 game, which South Carolina won 79-75 after holding off a late Hoosier run.
- South Carolina continued its hot shooting in the postseason with the team hitting 52.8 percent from the field across the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, including Friday’s 67.2 percent accuracy, which is the third-best in the Dawn Staley era.
- The Gamecocks are 28th in the nation with 16.9 assists per game, and their average has increased in the postseason to 19.0. South Carolina handed out 25 assists on its 43 made field goals in Friday night’s first-round victory.
- South Carolina continues to lead the nation in bench points at 42.2 per game, which is 10 more than the second-place team. The Gamecocks’ 66 bench points on Friday night were the most in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
