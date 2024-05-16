WATCH: Dawn Staley Included In Dallas Cowboys' Schedule Release Video
It's been a fun offseason for South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley. Since winning her third national title in April, Dawn has received a special pair of Jordan Brand Sneakers from musical artist Travis Scott, attended UEFA Champions League soccer matches with Gamecock legend A'ja Wilson and also received flowers and a congratulatory letter from Beyoncé.
However, when she's had the time, Staley has also cheered on her hometown Philadelphia 76ers and even attended a first-round game against the New York Knicks, sitting on the same row as Hall-of-Famers Allen Iverson and Julius 'Dr. J' Erving. That fandom carries over to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles as well, and with her celebrity status, the Eagles' biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, decided to 'prank' Dawn in their 2024 Schedule reveal video they posted on Wednesday.
*This video includes language that's NSFW (not safe for work) | You can find Dawn's portion at the 2:40 mark*
Love 'em or hate 'em, getting recognition from the Cowboys indicates just how much Dawn Staley's status in pop culture has grown over the years.
