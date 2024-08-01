Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Offer In-state WR After Impressive Camp

Jackson Repp is the latest in-state target to get an offer from the Gamecocks

Alex Joyce

St. Joseph's Catholic (11-2) played Christ Church (11-2) at Christ Church for the Class A Upper State Championship on Nov. 24, 2023. Christ Church wins the game 53-20. Christ Church Jackson Repp (2) makes his way untouched to the end zone.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer hosted his final Shane Beamer Football Camp with several high school targets showcasing their skills in hopes of earning an offer.

After an impressive camp, 2025 WR Jackson Repp out of Greenville, South Carolina earned his second P4 offer so far, this time from the Gamecocks.

The 5-foot-8 speedster from Christ Church Episcopal was a problem for opposing pass defenses last season as he hauled in 63 passes for 1,510 yards, and 27 TDs.

Currently the Gamecocks have three commits in the 2025 class in four-stars Lex Cyrus and Brian Rowe, as well as three-star Jayden Sellers.

