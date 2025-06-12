Will the NCAA Make South Carolina Running Back Rahsul Faison Sit Out of 2025?
The status of running back Rahsul Faison's NCAA waiver is still unclear. Or is it? On Wednesday, the South Carolina Gamecocks added a transfer running back to the roster. Is this just a depth move? Or a sign things are looking in the wrong direction for Faison's eligibility?
Let's start with the news of Wednesday evening. Former Arkansas and Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave announced his commitment to South Carolina via his X account. The 6-foot-2 and 210 pound running back chose the Gamecocks over Virginia, who he was previously committed to.
Augustave began his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks as a freshman in 2023, before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 season. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman with 35 carries, 202 yards (5.1 yards per carry), and a touchdown. At Colorado, he saw his carries increase to 85 with 284 yards and four touchdowns.
What does all this mean for Faison? That remains to be seen. As of Friday May 30, in an interview with 107.5 the Game, head coach Shane Beamer told hosts Jay Phillips and Elijah Campbell that the team is still awaiting a decision on running back Rahsul Faison's waiver. A decision the Gamecocks have been waiting on since January.
Back on May 13, Faison hired Darren Heitner, a premiere NIL lawyer, to help get his waiver cleared.
"Rahsul Faison submitted his waiver request to the NCAA. I will be urging the NCAA to prioritize providing a decision on his request for an additional year of eligibility," Heitner tweeted.
The Gamecocks have waited six months for an answer from the NCAA. It appears they'll have to wait even longer, as one sports lawyer says it's just a "luck of the draw."
"There's law that can go either way," Mitt Winter, a sports law attorney, said. "I think it's very judge-dependent right now. It's a lot of luck of the draw."
We will have updates as they come in surrounding Faison right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.
