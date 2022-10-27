Skip to main content
Syracuse Football Recruiting: Priorities By Position for 2023 Class 4.0

A look at the top targets for the Orange in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Priority targets by position for Syracuse football in the 2023 recruiting class. It should be noted this is not meant to be a complete list as there are undoubtedly top targets for the Orange not included. It is, however, a strong guide with many of the top targets.

The number in parenthesis represents the estimated number of spots available at that position. Also of note is that this is going to be a smaller class. Therefore, this version includes fewer numbers than previous versions. For comparison's sake, you can view those previous versions of the priorities by position:

1.0

2.0

3.0

QUARTERBACK (1)

Committed: LaNorris Sellers (South Pointe, SC)

Top Targets: None.

RUNNING BACK (1-2)

Committed: Muwaffaq Parkman (Hillside, NJ)Ike Daniels (Mountain View, VA)

Top Targets: None

TIGHT END (1-2)

Committed: David Clement (CBA, NY)

Top Targets: None

WIDE RECEIVER (1-2)

Committed: Bryce Cohoon (Maize, KS)

Top Targets: Chance Fitzgerald (Nolensville, TN)

OFFENSIVE LINE (2-4)

Committed: Jayden Bass (Springfield Central, MA)

Top Targets: Naquil Bertrand (Northeast, PA/Texas A&M Commit), Lysander Moeolo (Navarro College, JUCO), Isaiah Jatta (Snow College, JUCO)

DEFENSIVE LINE (2-4)

Committed: Rashard Perry (Bennett, NY), Jalil Smith (Lincoln, NY)

Top Targets: Sam Greene (St. Frances Academy, MD/USC Commit), Will Norman (Camden East Side, NJ/Florida Commit)

LINEBACKER (1-2)

Committed: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, NY)

Top Targets: Christian Allegro (Avon Old Farms, CT)

DEFENSIVE BACK (1-3)

Committed: None

Top Targets: Rahmir Stewart (Imhotep Institute, PA)

