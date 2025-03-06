No. 14 Texas A&M Breaks Home Losing Streak in Win vs. Texas Southern
It may have only been a week and a half since their last home win, but to the 12th Man in Aggieland, it most likely felt like an eternity.
Thankfully, another losing skid has been derailed by the Texas A&M Aggie baseball team, as they were able to secure a 6-2 victory Wednesday night over the Texas Southern Tigers.
After the evident struggles Tuesday night against UTSA, the Aggies would move Gavin Kash over to first base and Jamal George was in right field for the team.
The Maroon and White squad struck first in the ball game with RBIs by Kash and Terrence Kiel II, giving the team an early 2-0 lead.
However, similar to Tuesday night's game against UTSA, it seemed as though it would fall apart in the fourth inning for the Aggies, as a pair of solo home runs quickly tied the game at two apiece.
Thankfully, the Aggies were quickly able to rebound during the bottom half of the frame, as Jace LaViolette was walked with the bases loaded to score Hayden Schott as the go-ahead run.
The Aggies followed that up in the fifth inning with a single by Schott that scored Kiel, further padding the A&M lead.
Further insurance came in the sixth inning as Kaeden Kent's double down the left field line scored Sawyer Farr, and a deep sacrifice fly by LaViolette scored Kent with ease.
Having forced the Tigers against the wall, the Aggies called on Brad Rudis to finish the job, which is exactly what he did to give the Aggies their first home win since February 22.
Aiden Sims took the win for Texas A&M. He worked through four innings, allowed four hits, two runs, but allowed no walks and struck out three batters.
Now back in the win column at home, the Aggies will shift their attention to their weekend series against their fellow Aggies from New Mexico State.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Calls Out Fan Behavior: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
MORE: Michael Earley Recaps Texas A&M Win vs. Rice: 'Glad We Got Down'