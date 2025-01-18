Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Reveals '12th Man' for 2025 Season
There's a new "12th Man" in College Station. And his name is Hayden Schott.
After a hectic offseason which saw the exit of Jim Schlossnagle and the return of Michael Earley as a coach, the Aggies returned many of their key players from the fiery 2024 team, including Schott, Jace LaViolette, and Gavin Grahovac.
Even Ryan Prager decided against his third-round drafting by the Los Angeles Angels and chose to return to College Station for another season.
Shortly after Earley's hiring in late June, Schott was gifted an additional year of college eligibility by the NCAA.
And Friday afternoon, Schott was graced with the honor of wearing the historic No. 12 jersey for the Aggie team.
The selection shouldn't come as much of a surprise to any Aggie fan. Schott is a highlight on and off the field with his clutch hitting and humorous social media presence. From comical replies on X to playing "Fungo Golf" with teammate Jace LaViolette, Schott is without a doubt a fan favorite amongst Aggie baseball fans and Aggie sports fans alike.
The grad student finished the 2024 campaign with a head-turning .335 batting average with eight home runs and 63 runs batted in.
Schott and the Aggies now sit atop many preseason rankings and are a heavy favorite to win the 2025 College World Series.
The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Michael Earley will kick off their College World Series redemption tour on February 14 as they take on Elon at Blue Bell Park.
