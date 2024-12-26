Texas A&M Aggies WR Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
LAS VEGAS -- The Texas A&M Aggies look like a shell of their 2024 selves headed into the Las Vegas Bowl against the USC Trojans on Friday after some mass departures to the transfer portal.
While A&M has prepped for the game, another of their former players has found his new home via the portal. Former Texas A&M receiver Jacob Bostick announced on X (Twitter) Tuesday that he's committed to the San Diego State Aztecs for the 2025 season. This marks his third school after beginning his collegiate career at Iowa.
Bostick didn't have the breakout season he was likely hoping for during his only seasion in College Station. He had just one catch for 14 yards after not recording a grab during his time at Iowa.
Upon committing to A&M last offseason, Bostick told 247Sports that the opportunity to be coached by Mike Elko and Holmon Wiggins were driving factors in his recruitment.
"I want to be a part of Coach Elko's new Texas A&M," Bostick told 247Sports. "I think Coach Elko is awesome. He's a down to earth guy and seems really cool. The opportunity to learn from Coach Wiggins has me through the roof. I'm excited to work with him. His track record speaks for itself."
Bostick is the third A&M receiver to transfer this offseason. Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati) and Micah Tease (Tulsa) have already found new homes. The Aggies have also said goodbye to Moose Muhammad III, who is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Aggies quickly made up for these losses with the transfer additions of receivers like Micah Hudson (Texas Tech), Mario Craver (Mississippi State) and five-star freshman Jerome Myles.
Texas A&M and USC will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
