Mississippi State Transfer Receiver Down to 4 Schools, Including Texas A&M

After a lackluster season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, freshman receiver Mario Craver has his transfer destination list down to four, including College Station with Coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Matt Guzman

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
After a season with only three receptions to his name, Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver reportedly has his short list of transfer destinations at the ready.

Announced Friday, Craver is between the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, presenting a likely chance of the 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman joining the SEC come August.

Craver has three years of eligibility remaining, and boasts 17 catches for 368 yards with three touchdowns on the season — the second-most yards per game for a Bulldog receiver.

"(Craver) will need a year to add some bulk to his frame but has the ability to thrive sooner rather than later in the right offensive system," the receiver's scouting report read prior to his commitment to Mississippi State, where he was listed as a four-star prospect. "(He) flashes excellent athleticism out of the slot at the receiver position."

Such was evident in Year 1, though with four games missed due to both an undisclosed injury and a team suspension, Craver wasn't able to make waves the way the Bulldogs likely hoped. Now, he's en route to a new program where he'll look to up his production.

And with a few names already on the way out, the Aggies could certainly benefit from his presence.

