Mississippi State Transfer Receiver Down to 4 Schools, Including Texas A&M
After a season with only three receptions to his name, Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver reportedly has his short list of transfer destinations at the ready.
Announced Friday, Craver is between the Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, presenting a likely chance of the 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman joining the SEC come August.
Craver has three years of eligibility remaining, and boasts 17 catches for 368 yards with three touchdowns on the season — the second-most yards per game for a Bulldog receiver.
"(Craver) will need a year to add some bulk to his frame but has the ability to thrive sooner rather than later in the right offensive system," the receiver's scouting report read prior to his commitment to Mississippi State, where he was listed as a four-star prospect. "(He) flashes excellent athleticism out of the slot at the receiver position."
Such was evident in Year 1, though with four games missed due to both an undisclosed injury and a team suspension, Craver wasn't able to make waves the way the Bulldogs likely hoped. Now, he's en route to a new program where he'll look to up his production.
And with a few names already on the way out, the Aggies could certainly benefit from his presence.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies DE Nic Scourton Named Walter Camp All-American
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025