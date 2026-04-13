The Dallas Wings are on the clock and are just over 24 hours away from deciding who they will take with the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. While this year’s class may not feature a clear-cut headliner like Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, or Caitlin Clark, there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the top selection.

One of the names that is firmly in the conversation to be called first overall is TCU guard Olivia Miles. However, she is not the only Horned Frog expected to hear her name called out on Monday night, as forward Marta Suarez is also projected to be selected. The duo played a huge role in leading TCU to a 32–6 record this season and a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance, which secured their place and legacy within the program.

Olivia Miles

Miles, who some had projected to go as high as No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft, transferred to TCU for her final season of eligibility and had an incredible season for the Horned Frogs. She averaged 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field. She was named the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year and a Second-Team All-American for the third time.

A former five-star recruit out of Blair Academy (N.J.), Miles was ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 guard in the 2021 class before she began her collegiate career at Notre Dame. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. Oddly enough, her last game with Notre Dame was their loss to TCU, which propelled them to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.

Now the 5-foot-10 Miles, who just signed with Unrivaled, will wait to see where she will get drafted and begin her pro career. From the few mock drafts that I have seen, she could end up down the road in Dallas with the Wings, the Minnesota Lynx, or the Seattle Storm. It would be great if the Wings took her, as it would bring greater attention to the Horned Frogs' program and give head coach Mark Campbell another recruiting tool.

As we turn attention from Miles to her teammate, the focus shifts to another key contributor for TCU.

Marta Suarez

Suarez, a 6-foot-3 forward, transferred to TCU from California after helping lead the Golden Bears to a 25-9 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. This season, she averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 points, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field, and was named a Big 12 First-team selection.

She was rated as a four-star Blue Star Europe prospect out of the Joachim Blume Institute in Barcelona, Spain, in 2020 before beginning her collegiate career at Tennessee, where she played three seasons with the Lady Vols from 2020 to 2023. After leaving Knoxville, she transferred to California and played a big role in leading them to their first tournament appearance since 2019.

While she may not be as talked about as Miles, Suarez was instrumental in the Horned Frogs' success this season. That was evident in the Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia, where she posted a double-double with a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. She shouldn’t be overlooked in the draft and is projected to go anywhere from the late first round to the second round. The latest ESPN WNBA Mock Draft has her going to Seattle at No. 14.

2025 WNBA Draft

The 2024-2025 Horned Frogs, which were the most successful team in school history until this season, had three players projected to be drafted: Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner, and Sedona Prince, who were all instrumental in turning the program around.

It had been over 20 years since the Phoenix Mercury took Sandora Irvin No. 3 overall, which was the last time a TCU player was drafted. With the success last season, the WNBA Draft last April finally saw a Horned Frog get drafted when the Chicago Sky selected Van Lith at No. 11 overall. That wasn’t all, as Connor was selected in the third round at No. 29 overall by the Seattle Storm. Prince, who was named a First-Team All- Big 12 selection, went undrafted.

Van Lith was a five-star recruit and rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in 2020 and committed to Louisville, where she played from 2020 to 2023, until she transferred to LSU. After spending a season with the Tigers, she joined the Horned Frogs and was named the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year, as well as a Third Team All-American, averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

She also won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, further cementing her status as one of the top players in the sport

Before Connor arrived in Fort Worth, she played for Arizona from 2021 to 2023. In her two seasons at TCU, she averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 42% from the three-point range. She has the single-season record for made three pointers with 128.

Big night in the Big Apple 📺#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/D2YCUcOEva — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) April 9, 2026

With the success TCU has had the past two seasons and them already getting some big names to commit via the transfer portal, there is a good possibility that they could have more players get drafted in 2027. Of course, we haven’t even seen Miles and Suarez get drafted, but it is always fun to look ahead to the next draft and envision more Horned Frogs being selected.