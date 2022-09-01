TCU Football At Colorado: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

It's almost game day! Football season is back. Friday night, the TCU Horned Frogs kick off the Sonny Dykes Era with a road game against another Power Five program when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. CT.

Staff Predictions

Who will get the start at quarterback? Will the offensive line be better that last year? How will the defense be? The Horned Frogs enter the season with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and many more changes. TCU currently sits at a 13.5 favorite in the game. Will the Frogs pull off the win? Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Adam Shirley - TCU 24 - CU - 10

Barry Lewis - TCU 34 - CU 17

Brett Gibbons - TCU 38 - CU 10

David Tucker - TCU 41 - CU 14

Derek Lytle - TCU 28- CU 21

Ian Napetian - TCU 45 - CU 13

Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - CU 14

Nick Howard - TCU 42 - CU 21

Ryann Zeller - TCU 35 - CU 14

Tori Couch - TCU 24 - CU 10

Tyler Brown - TCU 56 - CU 0

Zion Trammell - TCU 34 - CU 21

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here's some links to those stories:

Monday

Lookahead at the Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Sonny Dykes' Press Conference

Tuesday

Dear Opponent - Our weekly letter sent to our upcoming opponent

Wednesday

Odds, Point Spread, and Total Points Prediction

Thursday

Keys to the Game

Opponents to Watch

Tori's Thoughts on QB1

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.