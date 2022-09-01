Skip to main content
TCU Football At Colorado: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Photo: © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs will face the Buffaloes for the first time in program history. Here are the predictions from the KillerFrogs' staff .

It's almost game day! Football season is back. Friday night, the TCU Horned Frogs kick off the Sonny Dykes Era with a road game against another Power Five program when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. CT.

Staff Predictions

Who will get the start at quarterback? Will the offensive line be better that last year? How will the defense be? The Horned Frogs enter the season with a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and many more changes. TCU currently sits at a 13.5 favorite in the game. Will the Frogs pull off the win? Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Adam Shirley - TCU 24 - CU - 10

Barry Lewis - TCU 34 - CU 17

Brett Gibbons - TCU 38 - CU 10

David Tucker - TCU 41 - CU 14

Derek Lytle - TCU 28- CU 21

Ian Napetian - TCU 45 - CU 13

Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - CU 14

Nick Howard - TCU 42 - CU 21

Ryann Zeller - TCU 35 - CU 14

Tori Couch - TCU 24 - CU 10

Tyler Brown - TCU 56 - CU 0

Zion Trammell - TCU 34 - CU 21

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here's some links to those stories:

Monday

Lookahead at the Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Sonny Dykes' Press Conference

Tuesday

Dear Opponent - Our weekly letter sent to our upcoming opponent

Wednesday

Odds, Point Spread, and Total Points Prediction

Thursday

Keys to the Game

Opponents to Watch

Tori's Thoughts on QB1

