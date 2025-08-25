WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 7 TCU Beach Volleyball's Kaitlyn Bradley
In Episode 7, we sit down with TCU Beach Volleyball's Kaitlyn Bradley to dive deep into her incredible journey both on and off the field. Kaitlyn takes us back to early in her career, opening up about the obstacles she faced before arriving at TCU, including beating cancer. Her story is one of resilience, determination, and passion. Her story is a true testament to what it takes to rise above adversity.
Kaitlyn also shares her thoughts on the importance of the team dynamic in her sport, highlighting the strong bond within the group. She reflects on how much the team’s closeness contributes to their success and talks about the influence of former teammates Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, whom she greatly admires and looks up to.
Of course, we couldn’t go without talking with Kaitlyn about her and her team's incredible milestone of winning a National Championship last season. She gives us an inside perspective on what that moment meant for her and her team, the hard work that went into achieving it, and the emotions of lifting that trophy after months of relentless effort. Kaitlyn also reflects on the team culture, the chemistry that propelled them forward, and the support system that made it all possible.
As Kaitlyn heads into her senior year, she shares her thoughts on what it will take to make another run at the National Championship. She also reflects on how the team plans to embrace the challenge of defending their title and the mindset required now that they are the reigning champions.
This episode is packed with incredible stories and insights all about Kaitlyn Bradley. As a fun side note, when asked to choose between two TCU staples, Buffalo Bros or Dutch’s, Kaitlyn surprised us with her answer. She chose Dutch’s because she has never actually tried Buffalo Bros, which might shock a lot of TCU fans, as Buffalo Bros sits right at the heart of TCU's Campus.
You won't miss Episode 7, it’s so much more than just an interview with a collegiate athlete. Nathan Cross and JD Andress had the privilege of speaking with Kaitlyn Bradley to share her incredible story.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
