College World Series Betting Odds - Tennessee Vols Given Fifth-Best Odds to Win Title

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have been given the fifth-best odds to win the College World Series.

After an impressive outing in the SEC Tournament, the Tennessee Volunteers reclaimed their right to host a regional in postseason play. Tennessee defeated both Alabama and Texas in the conference tournament, which propped them back into a national seed before selection day.

Heading into the tournament, Tennessee had lost five straight conference series and was knocked was not projected to host a regional. Now they are in a much better position heading into the weekend and their hopes of repeating as national champs remain alive.

Tennessee will play host to Wake Forest, Cincinnati and Miami (OH). The winner of the Knoxville regional will play the winner of Arkansas' regional, which also includes Creighton, Kansas and North Dakota State.

Heading into regional play, here are where the current odds sit for teams most likely to win the College World Series, courtesy of Fan Duel. Tennessee is tied with the fifth-best odds.

College World Series Title Betting Odds:

  • Arkansas +470
  • LSU +600
  • Vanderbilt +650
  • North Carolina +1000
  • Texas Longhorns +1000
  • Tennessee +1200
  • Georgia +1200
  • Auburn +1900
  • Oregon +2100
  • Florida State +2900

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
