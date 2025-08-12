Drew Gilbert Debuts for Giants, Caps Historic Year for Tennessee Baseball
Former University of Tennessee baseball standout Drew Gilbert took his first swings as a big leaguer over the weekend, debuting for the San Francisco Giants in a home series against the Washington Nationals.
Gilbert, acquired by the Giants in a July 30 trade with the New York Mets, was called up on Friday. While the rookie outfielder is still searching for his first MLB hit, he wasted no time making an impact in the field. In the third inning of Friday’s game, Gilbert raced into the gap to make an impressive sliding catch, a moment that drew immediate applause from the Oracle Park crowd.
A first-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2022, Gilbert carved out his reputation at Tennessee as one of the most electric players in the SEC. After bypassing a 2019 MLB Draft selection by the Minnesota Twins to attend college, he became a fan favorite in Knoxville for both his fiery personality and versatile skill set.
In his first two seasons with the Vols, Gilbert split time between the outfield and the mound before fully committing to the batter’s box. His 2022 breakout season was one for the record books — a .362 batting average, 11 home runs, and 70 RBIs — earning him NCBWA First Team All-American honors and the SEC Tournament MVP award.
Part of a Record-Setting Volunteer Class
Gilbert’s promotion marks a milestone for Tennessee baseball: he is the fourth former Vol to make his MLB debut this season, a program record.
Chase Dollander made his first start for the Colorado Rockies in April.
Blade Tidwell took the mound for the New York Mets in May.
Christian Moore debuted in June and quickly made history as just the second player in MLB history to record a multi-homer game, including a walk-off blast, within his first 12 games.
For head coach Tony Vitello’s program, this wave of MLB talent is another sign that Tennessee has emerged as one of college baseball’s premier pipelines to the professional ranks.
Gilbert’s next milestone will be his first major league hit, but his debut weekend already showed Giants fans what Vol Nation has known for years — the kid can play.
