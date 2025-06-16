Dylan Loy Set To Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee Volunteers baseball pitcher Dylan Loy is set to enter the transfer portal
The Tennessee Volunteers received a big blow on Monday morning as one of their top pitchers entered the NCAA transfer portal. Dylan Loy entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday morning.
Loy finished the season with 34.0 innings and 36 strikeouts. He played a role where he would play in the majority of the games. Loy is likely looking for a bigger role in his college career, which he may not be able to get at Tennessee.
More news is expected to come from this development.
