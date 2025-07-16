Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Baseball Star and West Tennessee Native Hunter Ensley Signs with MLB Team

Fan favorite Hunter Ensley, a standout from Huntingdon, Tennessee, signs an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals after a legendary career with the Vols.

Josh Greer

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) runs to third base during the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
From small-town standout to College World Series champion, Hunter Ensley’s journey has always defied expectations. Now, the former Tennessee outfielder is taking the next step.

Ensley, a native of Huntingdon in Northwest Tennessee, has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals following a storied career on Rocky Top. While his name wasn’t called in the 2025 MLB Draft, his name will never be forgotten in Vols history.

The Pride of Huntingdon

Before he was a fan favorite in Knoxville, Ensley was a multi-sport star at Huntingdon High School — earning All-State honors in both football and baseball and becoming the first player in school history to be a finalist for both Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball.

He carried that same small-town fire with him to Tennessee, where he quickly became a symbol of heart, hustle, and leadership. For many across West Tennessee, Ensley wasn’t just a player — he was Mr. Vol.

A Vols Legacy Built on Grit

Ensley’s career at Tennessee was defined by perseverance and clutch performances. After overcoming early injuries, he became a staple in the outfield and a driving force behind the Vols' rise to national prominence.

In 2024, he helped deliver Tennessee’s first national championship in program history. In 2025, he led the team in hits and doubles, earned ABCA All-American honors, and was named to the All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive teams.

Ensley started 64 games during his final season, producing one highlight after another, from walk-off doubles to jaw-dropping catches. He wasn’t just reliable, he was a gamer.

Kansas City Gets a Competitor

The Royals are getting a player with intangibles that can’t be measured on a stat sheet. Ensley’s baseball IQ, toughness, and relentless motor make him a valuable addition to the organization.

He’s the type of athlete who thrives on being doubted — a perfect fit for the grind of minor league baseball. If his college journey proved anything, it’s that Hunter Ensley finds a way.

Vol For Life

Ensley leaves Tennessee as one of the most respected players of the Tony Vitello era. More than his stats, fans will remember his heart — the extra effort, the bruises, the emotion, the leadership.

And now, from the fields of Huntingdon to the bright lights of professional baseball, he’s carrying that same mindset into the next chapter.

Vol Nation will be watching. West Tennessee will be proud. And the Royals just signed one of the most driven players in college baseball.

