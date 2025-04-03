Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Baseball Star Garrett Crochet Goes Viral After an Elite Performance

Former Tennessee Baseball star and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet goes viral after an elite performance.

Caleb Sisk

Apr 2, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee Baseball star and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet goes viral after an elite performance.

The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented once again by their former pitcher Garrett Crochet who had an amazing night with the Boston Red Sox in his second outing of the season.

Crochet helped the Red Sox defeat the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night after pitching 8 innings and totaling 8 strikeouts. Crochet recently received a record breaking extension, and the performance he put on Wednesday shows why.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball