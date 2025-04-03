Former Tennessee Baseball Star Garrett Crochet Goes Viral After an Elite Performance
Former Tennessee Baseball star and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet goes viral after an elite performance.
The Tennessee Volunteers were well represented once again by their former pitcher Garrett Crochet who had an amazing night with the Boston Red Sox in his second outing of the season.
Crochet helped the Red Sox defeat the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night after pitching 8 innings and totaling 8 strikeouts. Crochet recently received a record breaking extension, and the performance he put on Wednesday shows why.
