Former Vol, Christian Moore Makes MLB History with Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels experienced a rollercoaster of emotions Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, from the electrifying emergence of their top prospect to a concerning injury to their franchise shortstop. But in the end, former Volunteer Christian Moore stole the show and etched his name into the record books.
Moore, ranked as the Angels’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 53 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline, delivered a thrilling walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. It marked the 22-year-old’s first career walk-off homer and first career multi-homer game—all just 12 days after making his Major League debut.
Moore's first blast of the night came in the bottom of the eighth, a solo shot off Red Sox reliever Greg Weissert that tied the game at 1-1 and sparked hope in the Anaheim crowd. It was a key moment in a high-stakes game and one that temporarily shifted momentum to the Angels’ dugout.
But the euphoria was quickly dampened.
Shortstop Zach Neto, a foundational piece of the Angels’ roster, followed Moore’s homer with a single but was thrown out trying to steal second. During the slide, he appeared to jam his right shoulder. Though he stayed in the game, Neto showed visible discomfort on the field. His condition worsened in the top of the ninth when he committed a costly error on a grounder from Romy Gonzalez. Neto bobbled the ball, then made an awkward throw that soared over first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.’s glove, giving Boston a late scoring opportunity.
The Red Sox would capitalize in the top of the 10th, plating a run to take a 2-1 lead.
Then came Moore’s moment—again.
With one out and a runner on in the bottom of the 10th, Moore turned on a 1-1 pitch from veteran lefty Justin Wilson, sending it over the left-field wall and igniting a mob of teammates at home plate. It was his third home run in just nine career games, and perhaps the most symbolic statement yet that Moore’s star is rising fast in Southern California.
Moore’s performance was not only clutch but historic.
He became the first player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) to hit multiple game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later, including a walk-off, in a single game within his first three career homers. The achievement puts him in elite company, joining baseball legends like Torii Hunter (2008), Vladimir Guerrero (2005), Tim Wallach (1996), and Del Rice (1961) as the only players in club history with such a feat.
Moore’s heroics offer a much-needed jolt of optimism for the Angels. His combination of poise, power, and timely hitting has quickly transformed him from a top prospect into a key contributor.
In a season full of questions for the Angels, one answer seems clear: Christian Moore is ready for the spotlight.
