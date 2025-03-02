GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arizona Wildcats Baseball
Tennessee has another tough matchup on deck as the Vols take on Arizona at 11:05 AM EST on Sunday.
Tennessee is set for another huge matchup, and arguably their biggest of the non-conference season. The Vols take on the red-hot Arizona Wildcats who recently knocked off the Texas A&M Aggies, who still remain to be the No. 1 team.
Tennessee will turn the ball over to standout freshman Tegan Kuhns who gets his first start of the season. Kuhns has only one appearance so far this season and was credited for the win in just 1.1 innings of work. He will likely be relieved quicker than the past two starters as the Vols like to empty out their bullpen. They also have two quick turnaround games on Tuesday and Wednesday so having arms for those is crucial as well.
The Vols are 2-0 so far in the Astros Foundation Classic and a win today would land them in first place throughout the event.
