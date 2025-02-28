GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball
Tennessee is set for another Friday night matchup
Tennessee and Oklahoma State are on deck as they take the field at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. This is both team’s first game in the Astros Foundation College Classic.
Tennessee is entering this game with an undefeated record. They are expected to pitch their best pitcher as the Vols will be pitching Liam Doyle, the talented left-handed pitcher.
Doyle finished his first two games with 25 strikeouts and less than a 1.00 ERA, making him one of the nation’s best pitchers. He is tasked with his toughest test thus far as he takes on a tough 4-3 Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys have been predicted by many outlets to make a run in the tournament, proving that this matchup could be a real test for the defending champions.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill