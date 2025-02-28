Volunteer Country

GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball

Tennessee pitcher Austin Hunley (31) pitches during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee is set for another Friday night matchup

Tennessee and Oklahoma State are on deck as they take the field at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. This is both team’s first game in the Astros Foundation College Classic.

Tennessee is entering this game with an undefeated record. They are expected to pitch their best pitcher as the Vols will be pitching Liam Doyle, the talented left-handed pitcher.

Doyle finished his first two games with 25 strikeouts and less than a 1.00 ERA, making him one of the nation’s best pitchers. He is tasked with his toughest test thus far as he takes on a tough 4-3 Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have been predicted by many outlets to make a run in the tournament, proving that this matchup could be a real test for the defending champions.

