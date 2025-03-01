GameDay Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs Rice Owls Baseball
Tennessee vs Rice is set to take place at 12:05 PM EST
Tennessee is set for their second consecutive game in the Astros Foundation College Classic.
The Vols defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday night. Tennessee defeated the Cowboys 5-2 thanks to four solo home runs and a Dean Curley RBI. Liam Doyle was the star pitcher in this one and he finished the game with seven strikeouts bringing his season total up to 32.
On Saturday the Vols will play Rice who was run-ruled on Friday by Mississippi State in seven innings. The Bulldogs defeated the Owls 14-3.
Unfortunately for the Owls, their path doesn’t get easier as they face the undefeated Vols who are expected to pitch Marcus Phillips. Phillips has started the first two Saturday games and has shown a lot of confidence on the mound, especially the confidence he has in his fielders. Rice doesn’t have as many powerful bats as the Cowboys so the Vols have the opportunity to keep them to a low score.
