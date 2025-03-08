How To Watch - Game Two of St. Bonaventure vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are (14-0) on the 2025 College Baseball season, with Game two of a three game series set to begin between the Vols and St. Bonaventure. Here is how to watch.
The Tennessee Vols Baseball team is not only the defending national champions, but they are currently making lightwork of their non-conference schedule. They've opened the season a perfect (14-0), and with Saturday's game against St. Bonaventure and Sunday's final game of the series, they have just one more midweek non-conference game Tuesday before conference play starts next weekend.
It's the final opprtunity to "tune up" as the Vols get set for conference play. There are currently (12) of the (16) member schools in the SEC that are ranked inside the Top-25. Florida is Tennessee's first conference opponent, and they will host the Gators for the first conference series next week.
In the meantime, here's how you watch them vs St. Bonaventure
How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure, Game Two:
• GameDay: Friday, March 7th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
