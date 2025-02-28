Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Tennessee Baseball vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

Tennessee and Oklahoma State are set for a intriguing matchup

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) marks in the dirt at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) marks in the dirt at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee is set for their first game of the Astros Foundation College Classic. The Vols will take on the Oklahoma Stage Cowboys in their first game with the opportunity to start the weekend off 1-0.

The Vols will play three different teams this weekend, with the other two programs being Rice and Arizona.

Tennessee is expected to give Liam Doyle another Friday night start after two great starter outings. Doyle finished the first two outings with less than a 1.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

Here is how you can watch the upcoming Friday night game as the Vols take on the Cowboys.

  • GameDay: Friday, February 28th
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
  • Stadium: Daikin Park
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
  • Watch: Astros.com
  • Streaming: Astros (X) page
  • Radio: Vol Network

