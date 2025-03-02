Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) gets ready to bat during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee and Arizona square off for the second time in program history on Sunday afternoon

Tennessee is set for their third Astros Foundation College Classic contest on Sunday after a great start to the event. This is their final game and they will be taking on the red-hot Arizona Wildcats who are also undefeated in the tournament thus far. The Wildcats have two big wins including a win over the No. 1 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

Tennessee also has had two big wins and many big performances including Gavin Kilen who has hit four home runs so far this weekend.

The Vols will be turning the ball over to freshman Tegan Kuhns for his first career start in college. The talented freshman has made one appearance so far and has a 1-0 record.

Learn everything you need to know below.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Arizona

• GameDay: Sunday, March 2nd
• Game Time: 11:05 AM EST
• Stadium: Daikin Park
• Where: Houston, Texas
• Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
• Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
• Radio: Vol Network
• Watch: Astros.com

