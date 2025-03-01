How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Rice Owls Baseball
Tennessee vs Rice is on deck. Here is how to watch this Saturday contest
Tennessee and Rice are set for a Saturday matchup inside Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Both teams have already completed one game in the Astros Foundation College Classic.
Rice would be run-ruled by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in seven innings after being down 14-3. This was not the showing that the Owls wanted for their first game inside the MLB stadium.
Tennessee got off to a much better start, defeating a tough Oklahoma State team 5-2 on Friday. Liam Doyle played a major part in this game finishing his outing with seven strikeouts.
Here is how to watch, and everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.
GamDay: Saturday, March 1st
Game Time: 12:05 PM EST
Stadium: Daikin Park
Where: Houston, Texas
Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
Watch: Astros.com
Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
Radio: Vol Network
