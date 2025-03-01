Volunteer Country

How To Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Rice Owls Baseball

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) throws a pitch at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) throws a pitch at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee and Rice are set for a Saturday matchup inside Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Both teams have already completed one game in the Astros Foundation College Classic.

Rice would be run-ruled by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in seven innings after being down 14-3. This was not the showing that the Owls wanted for their first game inside the MLB stadium.

Tennessee got off to a much better start, defeating a tough Oklahoma State team 5-2 on Friday. Liam Doyle played a major part in this game finishing his outing with seven strikeouts.

Here is how to watch, and everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

GamDay: Saturday, March 1st
Game Time: 12:05 PM EST
Stadium: Daikin Park
Where: Houston, Texas
Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
Watch: Astros.com
Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
Radio: Vol Network

