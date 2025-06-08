Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas, Game Two - Fayetteville Super Regional

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Arkansas on Sunday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) swings at a pitch during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Tennessee's Dalton Bargo (16) swings at a pitch during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Arkansas on Sunday.

The Tennessee Volunteers lost a close one against Arkansas on Saturday in game one of the Super Regional. The Razorbacks took an early lead but a two-run shot from Dean Curley gave Tennessee the lead in the top of the fifth. Unfortunately for the Vols, Arkansas smacked a two-run home run of their own in the inning and added on another run in the sixth inning to make it a 4-2 ball game. Andrew Fischer added another run in the ninth but that was all Tennessee scored.

Tennessee will now have to win game two on Sunday in order to keep their season alive. If Arkansas wins, they will advance to the College World Series. Tennessee and Virginia are the only two programs that have appeared in three of the last four Men's College World Series.

The Volunteers have not named a starter yet but it is expected that Liam Doyle will be the man on the mound in this crucial matchup.

If Tennessee wins on Sunday, the two teams will play again on Monday to decide who gets to go to Omaha. A time for that game has not yet been announced.

How To Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas

• GameDay: Sunday, June, 8th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Watch: ESPN

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball