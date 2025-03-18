LIVE Updates - ETSU vs Tennssee

Volunteer Country

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs East Tennessee State.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) runs towards first base during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) runs towards first base during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All of the LIVE Updates from No. 1 Tennessee's midweek matchup against ETSU.

The Tennessee Volunteers come into the week as the No. 1 overall team in the latest college baseball rankings. The Volunteers are undefeated on the season and have a weekend series against Alabama coming up, but they have to take care of business on Tuesday first.

Tennessee ranks first in the country for home runs hit with 50 on the season but East Tennessee State ranks tied for fourth with 45. A potential for an offensive baseball game between these two programs on Tuesday.

First Inning:
Top: Palmese flies out to left field for the first out of the game. Acklin grounds out to second base. Miller singles to center field and advances to second on a fielding error by the center fielder. The misplay allows him to reach third base.


Bottom:

Pregame:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Charleston:

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 18th
• Game Time: 5:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

