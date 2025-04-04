How to Watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday.
Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday.

At the beggining of the year, the now No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers were the No. 4 ranked team in college baseball. Then No. 1, the now unranked Texas A&M Aggies come to town this weekend licking their wounds, quite literally.

Their all-american star Gavin Grahovac is out for the year, first year head coach Michael Earley has received heavy criticism to start the year due in large part to being the fastest team in modern college baseball history to go from No. 1 to unranked in the polls.

Texas A&M enters the weekend (1-8) in conference play and (14-14) overall on the season. It's been abysmal for a team that had the highest odds preseason to win the College World Series. And they get no break this weekend.

Friday night the Aggies will get the joy of facing LHP, Liam Doyle who's been arguably the best starting pitcher in college baseball.

• GameDay: Friday, April 4th
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPNU

