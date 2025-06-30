Liam Doyle Projected Top-Five Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
Left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle continues to solidify his status as one of the premier arms in college baseball, earning a top-five projection in the 2025 MLB Mock Draft. Doyle is slotted at No. 4 overall to the Colorado Rockies, making him the highest-ranked pitcher on the board not named Kade Anderson.
The 6-foot-2 southpaw has emerged as a dominant force on the mound, combining strikeout stuff with advanced pitch sequencing and a bulldog mentality. Doyle's rising draft stock comes as no surprise to scouts and analysts who have tracked his development through collegiate ball and into summer league dominance.
Doyle’s arsenal includes a mid-to-high 90s fastball with late life, a sharp breaking ball, and a refined changeup that keeps hitters off balance. His command, mound presence, and ability to control tempo make him an ideal fit for a franchise like Colorado, where success for pitchers often hinges on poise and precision in a hitter-friendly environment.
The Rockies, historically in search of consistent pitching, would benefit from a talent like Doyle who brings both polish and upside. If selected fourth overall, Doyle would become one of the highest-drafted pitchers in program history and a centerpiece of Colorado’s future rotation plans.
As the 2025 draft approaches, Doyle’s stock is expected to remain high. With the ability to anchor a staff and make an early impact at the next level, Liam Doyle is a name MLB fans and front offices alike should know heading into next summer.
