LIVE Update: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stay up to date with Tennessee's baseball game against St. Bonaventure.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been absolutely rolling this season. They are putting up runs in bunches every single outing and the pitching staff has been impressive as well. Hopefully things stay that way as the conference schedule begins next weekend against Florida, but this weekend they have St. Bonaventure in a three game weekend series.

Tennessee took care of business earlier in the week with wins over Radford and Xavier. The Volunteers smashed not one, not two but three grand slams in their win over Radford. Against Xavier, it was smooth sailing as they coasted to a 13-1 win.

A name that has really caught some eyes this season is Levi Clark, a true freshman from Walton High School in Georgia. He has appeared in 12 games and started in nine and is batting .545 on the season with five home runs, 20 RBI and four doubles.

Gavin Kilen has also been having a remarkable season as he is batting .511 on the year with seven home runs, 19 RBI, four doubles and three triples.

Live Updates: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score:

First Inning:

How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure:

• GameDay: Friday, March 7th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

