LIVE Update: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score
Stay up to date with Tennessee's baseball game against St. Bonaventure.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been absolutely rolling this season. They are putting up runs in bunches every single outing and the pitching staff has been impressive as well. Hopefully things stay that way as the conference schedule begins next weekend against Florida, but this weekend they have St. Bonaventure in a three game weekend series.
Tennessee took care of business earlier in the week with wins over Radford and Xavier. The Volunteers smashed not one, not two but three grand slams in their win over Radford. Against Xavier, it was smooth sailing as they coasted to a 13-1 win.
A name that has really caught some eyes this season is Levi Clark, a true freshman from Walton High School in Georgia. He has appeared in 12 games and started in nine and is batting .545 on the season with five home runs, 20 RBI and four doubles.
Gavin Kilen has also been having a remarkable season as he is batting .511 on the year with seven home runs, 19 RBI, four doubles and three triples.
Live Updates: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score:
First Inning:
How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure:
• GameDay: Friday, March 7th
• Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill