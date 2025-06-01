Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Knoxville Regional, Wake Forest vs Tennessee

Tennessee outfielder Reese Chapman (13) throws the ball during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee outfielder Reese Chapman (13) throws the ball during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers look to advance to the Super Regionals with a win Sunday evening at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium against Wake Forest. We have all of the live scoring updates here.

The Tennessee Volunteers have remained undefeated in the Knoxville Regional. Sunday evening they take on Wake Forest just one win away from the Super Regionals.

The Volunteers are expected to start Dylan Loy on Sunday afternoon against the Deacons.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Pregame Betting Odds:
Tennessee -3.5 runs
Wake Forest +3.5 runs
Tennessee -315
Wake Forest +230
Team Totals 14.0

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Volunteers' matchup against Wake Forest is set to take place at 6 PM or shortly following the matchup between Wake Forest and Cincinnati. Details on how to watch tonight's game have not yet been released.

