LIVE Updates - Knoxville Regional, Wake Forest vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers look to advance to the Super Regionals with a win Sunday evening at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium against Wake Forest. We have all of the live scoring updates here.
The Tennessee Volunteers have remained undefeated in the Knoxville Regional. Sunday evening they take on Wake Forest just one win away from the Super Regionals.
The Volunteers are expected to start Dylan Loy on Sunday afternoon against the Deacons.
LIVE Updates - Knoxville Regional, Wake Forest vs Tennessee
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Pregame Betting Odds:
Tennessee -3.5 runs
Wake Forest +3.5 runs
Tennessee -315
Wake Forest +230
Team Totals 14.0
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Volunteers' matchup against Wake Forest is set to take place at 6 PM or shortly following the matchup between Wake Forest and Cincinnati. Details on how to watch tonight's game have not yet been released.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement