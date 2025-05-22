Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - SEC Baseball Tourament Matchup, Texas vs Tennessee Score

The Tennesee Volunteers are in Hoover, Alabama set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the second matchup of the SEC Tournament for the Vols. We have all of the live scoring updates here. 

Christian Kirby

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the Texas Longhorns in their SEC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at 4:00 PM EST at The Met in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols are fresh off a decisive win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in yesterday's opener and are looking to keep the bats hot this afternoon against the Longhorns.

The Volunteers are looking to win their third conference title in four season under head coach Tony Vitello and doing so would drastically increase their placement in the Regional seedings set to take place on Monday. Below are all of the live scoring updates from the tournament quarterfinal.

**This article will be updated periodically as the game continues**

LIVE Updates - Texas vs Tennessee Score

First Inning:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama - SEC Tournament

• GameDay: Saturday, May 22st
• Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Hoover Metropolitan Complex
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network

Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

