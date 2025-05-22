LIVE Updates - SEC Baseball Tourament Matchup, Texas vs Tennessee Score
The Tennesee Volunteers are in Hoover, Alabama set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the second matchup of the SEC Tournament for the Vols. We have all of the live scoring updates here.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the Texas Longhorns in their SEC Baseball Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday at 4:00 PM EST at The Met in Hoover, Alabama. The Vols are fresh off a decisive win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in yesterday's opener and are looking to keep the bats hot this afternoon against the Longhorns.
The Volunteers are looking to win their third conference title in four season under head coach Tony Vitello and doing so would drastically increase their placement in the Regional seedings set to take place on Monday. Below are all of the live scoring updates from the tournament quarterfinal.
**This article will be updated periodically as the game continues**
LIVE Updates - Texas vs Tennessee Score
First Inning:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Alabama - SEC Tournament
• GameDay: Saturday, May 22st
• Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Hoover Metropolitan Complex
• Where: Hoover, Alabama
• Watch: SEC Network
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement