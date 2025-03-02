LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arizona Wildcats
Tennessee takes on the Arizona Wildcats for the second time in the two programs history.
Tennessee is playing in their final game of the Astros Foundation Classic. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11:05 AM EST. Tennessee is 2-0 this weekend with their most recent win being against Rice with a 13-3 victory. Arizona is 2-0 this weekend with two close wins including one over the nation's No. 1 team, Texas A&M.
Tennessee on SI has you covered with LIVE UPDATES all game long. You can find pregame information below the updates.
LIVE UPDATES
First Inning:
Top: The Vols are retired in order to give Arizona a great start defensively.
Bottom:
Pre-Game Information
Tennessee's Uniform vs. Arizona
Tennessee's Starting Pitcher vs. Arizona
Tennessee's Starting Lineup vs. Arizona
1. Dean Curley (SS)
2. Gavin Kilen (2B)
3. Hunter Ensley (CF)
4. Andrew Fischer (1B)
5. Levi Clark (DH)
6. Reese Chapman (RF)
7. Manny Marin (3B)
8. Cannon Peebles (C)
9. Jay Abernathy (LF)
How To Watch: Tennessee vs Arizona
• GameDay: Sunday, March 2nd
• Game Time: 11:05 AM EST
• Stadium: Daikin Park
• Where: Houston, Texas
• Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
• Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
• Radio: Vol Network
• Watch: Astros.com
Tennessee-Arizona Series History
Tennessee and Arizona have only played each other once, early in the 2023 season. Arizona won this game on a neutral field by a score of 3-1. Tennessee will have the opportunity to tie the all-time series this afternoon.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
