LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Tennessee takes on the Arizona Wildcats for the second time in the two programs history.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello after game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello after game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee is playing in their final game of the Astros Foundation Classic. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11:05 AM EST. Tennessee is 2-0 this weekend with their most recent win being against Rice with a 13-3 victory. Arizona is 2-0 this weekend with two close wins including one over the nation's No. 1 team, Texas A&M.

Tennessee on SI has you covered with LIVE UPDATES all game long. You can find pregame information below the updates.

LIVE UPDATES

First Inning:
Top: The Vols are retired in order to give Arizona a great start defensively.

Bottom:

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee's Uniform vs. Arizona

Tennessee's Starting Pitcher vs. Arizona

Tennessee's Starting Lineup vs. Arizona

1. Dean Curley (SS)
2. Gavin Kilen (2B)
3. Hunter Ensley (CF)
4. Andrew Fischer (1B)
5. Levi Clark (DH)
6. Reese Chapman (RF)
7. Manny Marin (3B)
8. Cannon Peebles (C)
9. Jay Abernathy (LF)

How To Watch: Tennessee vs Arizona

• GameDay: Sunday, March 2nd
• Game Time: 11:05 AM EST
• Stadium: Daikin Park
• Where: Houston, Texas
• Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
• Live Updates: Tennessee on SI
• Radio: Vol Network
• Watch: Astros.com

Tennessee-Arizona Series History

Tennessee and Arizona have only played each other once, early in the 2023 season. Arizona won this game on a neutral field by a score of 3-1. Tennessee will have the opportunity to tie the all-time series this afternoon.

