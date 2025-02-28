Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball Score

Tennessee and Oklahoma State take the field on Friday night in their first game of the Astros Foundation College Classic.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder/outfielder Jay Abernathy (8) and Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) chat in the outfield at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The undefeated Volunteers are set for their toughest matchup yet and arguably their toughest non-conference game of the season. We have all of the LIVE UPDATES from Daikin Park. You can also find the pregame info you need below all of the updates.

LIVE UPDATES

First Inning: (NOT YET STARTED) (FIRST PITCH IS SCHEDULED FOR 4:05)
Top:

Bottom:

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee's Friday Night Uniform

Starting Pitcher

Starting Lineup (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)

How To Watch

  • GameDay: Friday, February 28th
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
  • Stadium: Daikin Park
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
  • Watch: Astros.com
  • Streaming: Astros (X) page
  • Radio: Vol Network

Series History

Vols vs. Cowboys
• Overall: 4-1
• Home: 2-0
• Away: 0-1
• Neutral Site: 2-0
• Last Meeting: 6-5 Vols

