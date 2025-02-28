LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Baseball Score
Tennessee and Oklahoma State take the field on Friday night in their first game of the Astros Foundation College Classic.
The undefeated Volunteers are set for their toughest matchup yet and arguably their toughest non-conference game of the season. We have all of the LIVE UPDATES from Daikin Park. You can also find the pregame info you need below all of the updates.
LIVE UPDATES
First Inning: (NOT YET STARTED) (FIRST PITCH IS SCHEDULED FOR 4:05)
Top:
Bottom:
Pre-Game Information
Tennessee's Friday Night Uniform
Starting Pitcher
Starting Lineup (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)
How To Watch
- GameDay: Friday, February 28th
- Game Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Stadium: Daikin Park
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Event: Astros Foundation College Classic
- Watch: Astros.com
- Streaming: Astros (X) page
- Radio: Vol Network
Series History
Vols vs. Cowboys
• Overall: 4-1
• Home: 2-0
• Away: 0-1
• Neutral Site: 2-0
• Last Meeting: 6-5 Vols
