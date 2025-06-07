LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Score, Fayetteville Super Regional
Stay updated with the Tennessee vs Arkansas matchup in the Fayetteville Super Regional.
Tennessee's road to repeating as national champs continues on Saturday as they will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in game one of the Fayetteville Super Regional. The two teams faced off in the regular season and Arkansas took the series. Tennessee won the first game but the Razorbacks won the next two games to take the series.
The two teams will play in a best of three series. The winner will move on to play in Omaha in the College World Series.
The Vols will be looking to end their recent struggles against the Razorbacks this weekend. UT's last series win against Arkansas came in 2005 while its last series win in Fayetteville was back in 2001.
This weekend will mark the seventh super regional for Tennessee in program history. The Vols have won five of their previous six supers and have posted an 11-4 overall record in those six appearances.
Marcus Phillips will be taking the mound for Tennessee on Saturday. Liam Doyle will be getting the start on Sunday for game two.
How To Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas
• GameDay: Saturday, June 27nd
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Watch: ESPN
