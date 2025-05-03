LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Auburn Score
Stay updated with Tennessee vs Auburn as they face off for game one of the series.
Tennessee is looking to earn a massive series win this weekend against the Auburn Tigers. The Voliunteers came up short against LSU but are back in track after a mid week win over Northern Kentucky.
UPDATE: Rain is expected in the area shortly, another delay on the start time, which was originally set for 11:00AM, it will no be no earlier than 11:45.
The first game was supposed ot occur on Friday, but due to weather it was pushed back to Saturday. Now they will play two games on Saturday with the first one starting at 11 AM and then the next game following 30 minutes after. The third game of the series will take place on Sunday. When the first game resumes on Saturday the Vols will be at the plate with no outs in the bottom of the first with the Tigers leading 2-0 after an Ike Irish two-run homer in the top of the inning.
The real question entering Saturday morning double-header is what will Tennessee's pitching rotation look like considering Liam Doyle was basically burnt on Friday night through just one inning because of the unfortunate timing of the rain delay.
LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Auburn Score (0-2)
First Inning: Ike Irish Homers (Game Suspended 0-2)
Top: Just before the bottom fell out of a thunderstorm hovering near the stadium, Auburn's Ike Irish hits a two-run homer to put the Tigers up (0-2).
Bottom: Kilen lined out to first base to begin the inning. Dean Curley then struck out. Andrew Fischer grounds out to first base for the final out.
Second Inning:
Top: Tegan Kuhns will take the mound for the Vols. Eric Snow singles into right field and then stole second base. Kuhns gets Fabian to strike out for the first out of the inning. Fralick then grounds out to first base for the second out of the inning but Snow moves up to third base before Carter strikes out looking to end the top of the second.
Bottom:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn
• GameDay: Saturday, May 3rd
• Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
