LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Hofstra Score
The Tennessee Volunteers kickoff their National Championship defense on the diamond Friday afternoon at home agaisnt Hofstra. Here are the LIVE updates from Friday's opening day contest.
As the Tennessee Volunteers look to become the first baseball program to repeat as College World Series Champions, they kickoff their 2025 season at home against Hofstra. We have all the LIVE updates from the contest in Knoxville, Tennessee.
LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Hofstra
Projected Starting Lineup for the Vols:
1. SS Dean Curley
2. 2B Gavin Kilen
3. CF Hunter Ensley
4. 3B Andrew Fischer
5. DH Cannon Peebles
6. RF Reese Chapman
7. C Stone Lawless
8. 1B Dalton Bargo
9. LF Jay Abernathy
First Inning:
Top:
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra
- GameDay: Friday, February 14th
- First Pitch: 4:30 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Series Record: 0-0
- Tennessee Starting Pitcher: LHP Liam Doyle
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published