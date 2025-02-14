Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Hofstra Score

Tennessee's Dean Curley (1) hits the ball during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Tennessee's Dean Curley (1) hits the ball during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers kickoff their National Championship defense on the diamond Friday afternoon at home agaisnt Hofstra. Here are the LIVE updates from Friday's opening day contest.

As the Tennessee Volunteers look to become the first baseball program to repeat as College World Series Champions, they kickoff their 2025 season at home against Hofstra. We have all the LIVE updates from the contest in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Projected Starting Lineup for the Vols:
1. SS Dean Curley
2. 2B Gavin Kilen
3. CF Hunter Ensley
4. 3B Andrew Fischer
5. DH Cannon Peebles
6. RF Reese Chapman
7. C Stone Lawless
8. 1B Dalton Bargo
9. LF Jay Abernathy

First Inning:
Top:

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra

  • GameDay: Friday, February 14th
  • First Pitch: 4:30 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 0-0
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher: LHP Liam Doyle
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

Published
