LIVE Update - Tennessee vs Hofstra, Game Two Score
The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home Saturday afternoon to take on Hofstra yet again. After a run-ruling in Game One, the Volunteers look to continue their title defense.
The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) look to move to (2-0) Saturday afternoon in Game two of their three-game series against Hofstra. We have all the LIVE updates from the contest on Saturday at Nelson Stadium.
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra
- GameDay: Saturday, February 15th
- First Pitch: 2:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Series Record: 0-0
- Tennessee Starting Pitcher:
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
Schedule change:
Tennessee and Hofstra will square off again on Saturday in game two of the weekend series. First pitch, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been moved up to 2 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast. Sunday's series finale has also been moved up an hour and is now slated to begin at 11 a.m.
SERIES HISTORY
Vols vs. Hofstra
Overall: 1-0
in Knoxville: 1-0
in Hempstead: 0-0
at Neutral Sites: 0-0
Last Meeting: Vols win (15-0).
