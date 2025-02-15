Volunteer Country

LIVE Update - Tennessee vs Hofstra, Game Two Score

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) runs to third while keeping his eye on the ball at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) runs to third while keeping his eye on the ball at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home Saturday afternoon to take on Hofstra yet again. After a run-ruling in Game One, the Volunteers look to continue their title defense.

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) look to move to (2-0) Saturday afternoon in Game two of their three-game series against Hofstra. We have all the LIVE updates from the contest on Saturday at Nelson Stadium.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra

  • GameDay: Saturday, February 15th
  • First Pitch: 2:00 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Series Record: 0-0
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher:
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

Schedule change:
Tennessee and Hofstra will square off again on Saturday in game two of the weekend series. First pitch, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., has been moved up to 2 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast. Sunday's series finale has also been moved up an hour and is now slated to begin at 11 a.m.

SERIES HISTORY

Vols vs. Hofstra
Overall: 1-0
in Knoxville: 1-0
in Hempstead: 0-0
at Neutral Sites: 0-0
Last Meeting: Vols win (15-0).

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

