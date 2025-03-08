LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score
Stay up to date with Tennessee's baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
The Tennessee Vols Baseball team is not only the defending national champions, but they are currently making lightwork of their non-conference schedule. They've opened the season a perfect (14-0), and with Saturday's game against St. Bonaventure and Sunday's final game of the series, they have just one more midweek non-conference game Tuesday before conference play starts next weekend.
It's the final opprtunity to "tune up" as the Vols get set for conference play. There are currently (12) of the (16) member schools in the SEC that are ranked inside the Top-25. Florida is Tennessee's first conference opponent, and they will host the Gators for the first conference series next week.
Live Updates: Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Score - (2-1 Vols)
First Inning: 1-0 after St. Bonaventure hit a leadoff home run
Top: Jayce Tharnish wasted no time, taking Marcus Phillips deep for a leadoff home run—the Bonnies' first hit of the weekend. The next two batters grounded out and the third flew out to center to end the inning.
Bottom: Dean Curley grounded out to shortstop, followed by Gavin Kilen popping up to short on the first pitch. Hunter Ensley then reached base after a fielding error by the third baseman. Andrew Fischer grounded out to shortstop on a 2-2 count, ending the inning.
Second Inning: Tennessee takes a 2-1 lead
Top: Cordeiro went down swinging on a full count, followed by Little, who also struck out swinging after a battle at the plate. Vercollone flied out to right field on a 3-1 count.
Bottom: Levi Clark drew a walk after working a 3-1 count. Reese Chapman reached on a fielder's choice to shortstop on the first pitch, but Levi Clark was out at second on the unassisted play. Cannon Peebles fouled out to the catcher on a 2-1 count. Mason Marin doubled down the left field line on an 0-2 pitch, allowing Reese Chapman to advance to third. Dalton Bargo singled to right field on a full count, driving in two runs as Marin and Chapman crossed the plate. Curley grounded out to the pitcher on a 1-1 count to end the inning.
How to Watch Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure, Game Two:
• GameDay: Friday, March 7th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
