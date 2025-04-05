Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Texas A&M vs Tennessee Vols, Double-Header Score

The Tennessee Volunteers have a double-header on Saturday afternoon against the Texas A&M Aggies. Here are the live updates and scores from both contests.

Brooks Austin

Tennessee Baseball is set for a double-header Saturday vs Texas A&M
The Tennessee Volunteers have a double-header on Saturday afternoon against the Texas A&M Aggies. Here are the live updates and scores from both contests.

The Tennessee Volunteers are now (28-2) following their Friday Night No-Hit, run-ruling of the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols dominated on Friday night and due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, the series has been moved to a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second time this season the Vols have thrown a combined no-hitter , top-ranked asLiam Doyle and Dylan Loy mowed through the Texas A&M lineup. Doyle was dominant throughout, striking out eight batters while allowing just two walks over six shutout innings to earn the win and improve to 5-1 on the year. The junior lefty did not pitch the final inning after developing a blister on his throwing hand.

Game One
First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

UPDATED SATURDAY SCHEDULE - Texas A&M vs Tennessee

Game 1: 3 p.m. ET (Gates Open at 1:30 p.m.)
-          TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET OR 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1
-          TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

