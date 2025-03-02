LOOK: Tennessee Freshman Levi Clark Hits Home Run Out of Astros Stadium
Tennessee freshman Levi Clark is on an absolute tear to open the start of the 2025 season. He hit a home run Sunday that left the Houston Astros stadium.
The Tennessee Vols baseball team has had quite a start to the 2025 season and title defense. They have a lineup filled with power and the run production through 13 games proves as much. The latest absolute moon shot hit by a Volunteer comes from freshman Levi Clark.
The Vols have just finished up their series in Houston at Daikin Park, home of the MLB Houston Astros. Freshman Levi Clark hit a ball Sunday that went clear out of the ball park in Houston.
Levi Clark was the designated hitter in this baseball game and he hits a ball off the railroad track in left field and then the ball bounced completely out of the park.
The Vols are currently up (5 to 1) against No. 24 ranked Arizona, persuing their 12th win in 13 games on the season.
The Vols will be back at home this week Tuesday and Wednesday against Radford and Xavier respectfully.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI