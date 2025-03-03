MLB Manager Ron Washington Talks Glowingly of Former Vol Christian Moore
LA Angels manager Ron Washington raved of former Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore.
The Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program is yet again looking like a contender this season after winning the national title in 2024. A major reason why they had so much success last season was because of infielder Christian Moore. Now, Moore is in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels trying to earn a spot on the big league roster.
The Angels selected Moore in the first round of the MLB draft last year and got off to a hot stat in the minors. Unfortunately, Moore got sidelined due to a knee injury and that put a halt to his progression. However, with spring training in full go right now, young prospects like Moore are getting some opportunities to impress their ball clubs, and that's exactly what the former Volunteers is doing.
“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Ron Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes Moore has the potential to turn into a star in 2025, similar to the trajectory of shortstop Zach Neto.
"I think he's breaking with the team this year. He's got a chance right now to go big time," Reynolds said. "This kid can hit, he's athletic, he is doing it. Special talent. "
Moore is ranked as the 68th-best prospect in the MLB, according to MLB.com. He will likely spend more time in the minors this season. but it should be a surprise to no one when he inevitably called up to the major leagues.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill