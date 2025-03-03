Volunteer Country

MLB Manager Ron Washington Talks Glowingly of Former Vol Christian Moore

LA Angels manager Ron Washington raved of former Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore.

Jonathan Williams

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore is congratulated by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore is congratulated by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LA Angels manager Ron Washington raved of former Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore.

The Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program is yet again looking like a contender this season after winning the national title in 2024. A major reason why they had so much success last season was because of infielder Christian Moore. Now, Moore is in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels trying to earn a spot on the big league roster.

The Angels selected Moore in the first round of the MLB draft last year and got off to a hot stat in the minors. Unfortunately, Moore got sidelined due to a knee injury and that put a halt to his progression. However, with spring training in full go right now, young prospects like Moore are getting some opportunities to impress their ball clubs, and that's exactly what the former Volunteers is doing.

“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Ron Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”

MLB Network's Harold Reynolds believes Moore has the potential to turn into a star in 2025, similar to the trajectory of shortstop Zach Neto.

"I think he's breaking with the team this year. He's got a chance right now to go big time," Reynolds said. "This kid can hit, he's athletic, he is doing it. Special talent. "

Moore is ranked as the 68th-best prospect in the MLB, according to MLB.com. He will likely spend more time in the minors this season. but it should be a surprise to no one when he inevitably called up to the major leagues.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball