NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Scheduled to Throw First Pitch for Tennessee vs Xavier

Tennessee vs Xavier is set to start at 5:30 following Bubba Wallace's first pitch to open the game.

Caleb Sisk

Feb 13, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) reacts after winning Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) reacts after winning Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Tennessee Baseball is set to have a special guest in attendance on Wednesday for their game against Xavier.

Current NASCAR driver and popular Tennessee Volunteers fan Bubba Wallace will be in attendance and throwing out the first pitch at 5:30 PM EST. Wallace is a talented driver who is currently ranked 6th in the standings to start the season. Wallace has accomplished a lot so far in his racing career, including becoming the first black driver to win a Cup Series race since 1963.

Tennessee and Xavier were originally scheduled for 6:00 PM, but with weather-dropping conditions, the two teams will start the game at 5:30 PM EST. This is a back-to-back for the Volunteers, who had a historical, three-grand-slam night to defeat Radford 22-9 on Tuesday.

