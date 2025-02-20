Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Aims to Continue Non-Conference Dominance vs. Samford

No team in the country has been better in non-conference games than Tennessee.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No team in the country has been better in non-conference games than Tennessee.

As the defending 2024 National Champions, Tennessee baseball is off to another strong start to the 2025 season.

This weekend, they’ll look to keep their momentum going as they host Samford in a non-conference series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. For Tennessee, this series is more than just another weekend matchup—it’s another opportunity to continue their dominance in non-conference play, a hallmark of the program during Tony Vitello’s tenure.

Since the start of the 2019 season, the Volunteers have been nearly unbeatable in non-conference games, posting a remarkable 124-23 record. In 2024 alone, Tennessee went 32-3 against non-SEC opponents, including an 8-1 mark in postseason play.

The Vols’ consistent success in these matchups has been a defining feature of Vitello’s leadership. They haven’t lost a regular-season non-conference weekend series since 2020, and they’ve swept 12 of their 14 regular-season non-conference series in that time.

These numbers are impressive on their own, but what’s even more noteworthy is Tennessee’s dominance in midweek games, where they’ve compiled a 65-10 record under Vitello. Whether it’s against lesser-known opponents or regional powerhouses, the Vols have shown time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with no matter the competition.

Looking back at the success of the past several years, it’s clear that Tennessee is not only one of the most successful teams in college baseball today—they’ve been the best over the last half-decade.

Since the start of the 2020 season, the Vols have posted the highest win total and winning percentage in the nation, with 230 victories and a .782 winning percentage. These figures highlight the consistency and excellence that has become synonymous with Tennessee baseball.

As the Vols head into their weekend series with Samford, they will look to build on this incredible track record. With the start of a new season and the chance to defend their national title, Tennessee’s dominance in non-conference play is far from over.

This series against Samford is another chance for this 2025 edition of the Vols to keep making their mark.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Baseball