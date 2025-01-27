Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball: Ariel Antigua likely to gain more playing time

Tennessee baseball shortstop Ariel Antigua is likely to play more this season which will make many fans happy.

Tennessee white team's Ariel Antigua (2) runs towards second base during the Tennessee baseball intrasquad scrimmage for the Orange & White World Series at Smokies Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
Tennessee white team's Ariel Antigua (2) runs towards second base during the Tennessee baseball intrasquad scrimmage for the Orange & White World Series at Smokies Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. / Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A group of Tennessee baseball fans will likely gain their wish. This wish being for Ariel Antigua to get more playing time.

A large group of fans were hopeful that the elite defender would find a place in the lineup at least occasionally with the Vols.

Antigua typically plays shortstop and was expected to be the starter at the position before he started the season with an injury. This gave standout player Dean Curley an opportunity to shine and he made the most of this opportunity. Antigua would come back however he would primarily take a backseat to the talented player simply due to time played and success shown.

However, with Christian Moore gone and Curley possibly playing some third base this season, the talented defender could find himself in the lineup more often.

Gavin Kilen will be playing second base with the Vols this season and Curley will likely move back and forth between shortstop and third base.

Andrew Fischer will bounce from third base and left field likely which leaves a spot for shortstop at least occasionally. This will give Antigua the chance he deserves.

Antigua was one of the highest-rated prospects to join the Vols before last season and has high expectations. Many fans believe he will be a top-five-round pick come draft pick if everything goes as planned 

