Tennessee Baseball Drops In Latest College Baseball RPI Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers have dropped one spot to the No. 5 overall ranking in the latest College Baseball RPI Rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a series win over the No. 6 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Their midseason matchup against Bellarmine went in the expected run-rule fashion on Tuesday night.
In the latest College Baseball RPI Rankings, the Vols have dropped to the No. 5 spot after being ranked No. 4 a week ago. They were hurdled by the Auburn Tigers over the weekend.
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oregon St.
- LSU
- Coastal Carolina
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- TCU
- Dallas Baptist
- Ole Miss
- Cal Poly
- Wake Forest
- Arizona
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- UCLA
- Louisville
- Florida
The Vols are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. They have just (19) regular season games remaining on the year, and sit with a (32-5) record at the moment. If the RPI rankings hold, Tennessee is in line for a home super-regional.
