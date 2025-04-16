Tennessee Baseball Drops In Latest College Baseball RPI Rankings

Volunteer Country

Tennessee baseball drops to No. 5 in the latest college baseball RPI rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers have dropped one spot to the No. 5 overall ranking in the latest College Baseball RPI Rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off a series win over the No. 6 ranked Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Their midseason matchup against Bellarmine went in the expected run-rule fashion on Tuesday night.

In the latest College Baseball RPI Rankings, the Vols have dropped to the No. 5 spot after being ranked No. 4 a week ago. They were hurdled by the Auburn Tigers over the weekend.

  1. Georgia
  2. Arkansas
  3. Texas
  4. Auburn
  5. Tennessee
  6. Clemson
  7. Vanderbilt
  8. Oregon St.
  9. LSU
  10. Coastal Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. North Carolina
  13. Florida State
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. TCU
  16. Dallas Baptist
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Cal Poly
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Arizona
  21. Oklahoma
  22. West Virginia
  23. UCLA
  24. Louisville
  25. Florida

The Vols are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. They have just (19) regular season games remaining on the year, and sit with a (32-5) record at the moment. If the RPI rankings hold, Tennessee is in line for a home super-regional.

