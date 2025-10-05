Tennessee Baseball Fans Cover Chattanooga
The Scenic City of Chattanooga was painted orange on Saturday afternoon.
The Tennessee baseball program made the short trip from Knoxville to put on a team scrimmage for spectators.
Fans began swarming AT&T Field, current home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, well before first pitch.
The fan support of this program has been nothing short of amazing over the years. Tony Vitello and his staff have created a product that people have gravitated towards over the years.
Vitello's first season at Tennessee back in 2018 concluded with a 29-27 overall record. Since then, the Vols have won 40 or more games per year. The only exception to that is 2020, which the season was cancelled due to Covid.
There have been several trips to Omaha with 2024 resulting in a 2024 College World Series Championship.
With that success, you get equal if not more support on the return. The Tennessee fans know without question, and even other programs will admit, the support of Vol Nation is something different.
The attendance total was officially announced.
4,029 people showed up for a scrimmage game that apparently had only been put together for a couple of weeks, and it was on College Football Saturday.
That should shed some light on the dedication of Tennessee fans.
"Yeah, it was surprising at how big of a crowd it was, because there's a lot going on. A lot of times, we've played these games on a Sunday when there's not college sports going on. Major League Baseball playoffs, it's a different time, timing-wise than we used to do. People showed out, and they were enthusiastic, and they were into the game, and most people stayed until the very end of the game, which for an intersquad or a split squad type situation was surprising to me but our guys kind of kept them on the edge of their seat all the way through that thing, which was nice," Vitello said of the turnout.
The result of the scrimmage was a 7-7 tie. The team was split between an orange squad and a grey squad.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State