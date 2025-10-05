Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Fans Cover Chattanooga

Vol Nation painted Chattanooga orange for the baseball scrimmage at AT&T Field.

The Scenic City of Chattanooga was painted orange on Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee baseball program made the short trip from Knoxville to put on a team scrimmage for spectators.

Fans began swarming AT&T Field, current home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, well before first pitch.

The fan support of this program has been nothing short of amazing over the years. Tony Vitello and his staff have created a product that people have gravitated towards over the years.

Vitello's first season at Tennessee back in 2018 concluded with a 29-27 overall record. Since then, the Vols have won 40 or more games per year. The only exception to that is 2020, which the season was cancelled due to Covid.

There have been several trips to Omaha with 2024 resulting in a 2024 College World Series Championship.

With that success, you get equal if not more support on the return. The Tennessee fans know without question, and even other programs will admit, the support of Vol Nation is something different.

The attendance total was officially announced.

4,029 people showed up for a scrimmage game that apparently had only been put together for a couple of weeks, and it was on College Football Saturday.

That should shed some light on the dedication of Tennessee fans.

"Yeah, it was surprising at how big of a crowd it was, because there's a lot going on. A lot of times, we've played these games on a Sunday when there's not college sports going on. Major League Baseball playoffs, it's a different time, timing-wise than we used to do. People showed out, and they were enthusiastic, and they were into the game, and most people stayed until the very end of the game, which for an intersquad or a split squad type situation was surprising to me but our guys kind of kept them on the edge of their seat all the way through that thing, which was nice," Vitello said of the turnout.

The result of the scrimmage was a 7-7 tie. The team was split between an orange squad and a grey squad.

DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

