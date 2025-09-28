Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
Despite all of the guys who contributed to today's overtime win, none may have been more impactful than DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr.
Bishop ran 25-yards on the first play of overtime that ended up being the difference, while Hood Jr. had his named called a few times, including a scoop and score that took place during regulation.
DeSean Bishop Revisits Overtime Touchdown
"First and foremost, all glory to God," Bishop said with zero hesitation.
"So, the course of that game, I was just waiting on my moment, you know, waiting on the opportunity to make a play, he presented that play to me and when we needed it most. And I'm so grateful to um just witness what I did out there, man. Al the hard work is showing that it's paying off, you know, just staying patient and staying prepared for the opportunity and an opportunity came, and I capitalized on it," Bishop said.
Colton Hood Jr. Relives Pick-Six
"Yeah, like he (DeSean Bishop) said, first I want to give all glory to God. Yeah, I mean, shoot, my guy blocked. I didn't have any work and then the screen pass came. Running back tipped it. It came right to me. You know, Coach (Tim) Banks and Coach (Willie Martinez) Nez always say, tips and overthrows, got to get those. So, and then I just finished the play after I got it," Hood Jr. said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. said following the overtime win over Mississippi State.
